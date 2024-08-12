Man wanted by Lancashire Police as part of investigation into stalking offences in Burnley and Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers investigating stalking offences in Burnley and Blackpool released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.
He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, in his late 40s to early 50s, of slim build and bald.
He has a distinctive tattoo on his left bicep (pictured) and a scar/some stitches on his left arm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that the public do not approach him but report any sightings to police by calling 999 and quoting log 1294 of July 21, 2024.
“For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.