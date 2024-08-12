Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted by police as part of an investigation into stalking offences in Lancashire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating stalking offences in Burnley and Blackpool released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, in his late 40s to early 50s, of slim build and bald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating stalking offences in Burnley and Blackpool want to speak to this man | Lancashire Police

He has a distinctive tattoo on his left bicep (pictured) and a scar/some stitches on his left arm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that the public do not approach him but report any sightings to police by calling 999 and quoting log 1294 of July 21, 2024.

“For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.