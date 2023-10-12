Man wanted by Lancashire Police after teenager kidnapped, assaulted and robbed in Preston city centre
The victim was kidnapped in Church Street in the early hours of Tuesday (August 8).
He was forced to go to several addresses where he was assaulted. He also had his bike stolen.
Officers on Thursday (October 12) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1076 of August 8.
Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.