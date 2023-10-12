Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was kidnapped in Church Street in the early hours of Tuesday (August 8).

He was forced to go to several addresses where he was assaulted. He also had his bike stolen.

Officers on Thursday (October 12) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a teenager was kidnapped in Preston city centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1076 of August 8.

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.