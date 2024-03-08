Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Power tools were stolen from a van in Rawtenstall on February 16.

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the high value theft.

Officers want to speak to this man after power tools were stolen from a van in Rawtenstall (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are also appealing for information on any power tools being sold in the area of Rossendale valley that are suspected not to be legitimate."

Sign up for our free newsletters now Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0221 of February 16.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.