Man wanted by Lancashire Police after power tools stolen from van in Rawtenstall
Power tools were stolen from a van in Rawtenstall on February 16.
Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the high value theft.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are also appealing for information on any power tools being sold in the area of Rossendale valley that are suspected not to be legitimate."
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0221 of February 16.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.