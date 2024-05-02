Man wanted by Lancashire Police after electric bike stolen from secure shed in Morecambe
A man is wanted by police after an electric bike was stolen from a secure shed in Morecambe.
The electric bike was taken from a secure shed on Matthias Court between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday, April 8.
Officers on Thursday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the burglary.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have been making enquiries since the burglary was reported and have now gained the image and are asking for your help.
“We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise them, please phone 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0363 of April 9, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.