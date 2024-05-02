Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted by police after an electric bike was stolen from a secure shed in Morecambe.

The electric bike was taken from a secure shed on Matthias Court between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday, April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Morecambe (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on Thursday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the burglary.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have been making enquiries since the burglary was reported and have now gained the image and are asking for your help.

“We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise them, please phone 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0363 of April 9, 2024.”