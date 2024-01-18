News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man wanted by Lancashire Police after Boxing Day assault outside Guild Merchant pub in Ingol

A man is wanted by police following an assault outside a pub in Ingol.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of an assault outside The Guild Merchant pub shortly before 10.30pm on December 26, 2023.

Officers on Thursday (January 18) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in Ingol (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in Ingol (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in Ingol (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Can you help us to identify the man in this image?

"We appreciate that the image is a little grainy, but we think that someone could help us to identify this person."

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1209 of December 26.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashire