Man wanted by Lancashire Police after Boxing Day assault outside Guild Merchant pub in Ingol
A man is wanted by police following an assault outside a pub in Ingol.
Police were called to a report of an assault outside The Guild Merchant pub shortly before 10.30pm on December 26, 2023.
Officers on Thursday (January 18) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Can you help us to identify the man in this image?
"We appreciate that the image is a little grainy, but we think that someone could help us to identify this person."
If you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1209 of December 26.