A man is wanted by police following an assault outside a pub in Ingol.

Police were called to a report of an assault outside The Guild Merchant pub shortly before 10.30pm on December 26, 2023.

Officers on Thursday (January 18) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in Ingol (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Can you help us to identify the man in this image?

"We appreciate that the image is a little grainy, but we think that someone could help us to identify this person."