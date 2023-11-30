News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted by Greater Manchester Police in connection with two burglaries has links to Blackpool

A man wanted by police in connection with two burglaries has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT
Ruairi O’Donoghue is wanted for two burglaries and an attempted burglary.

The 29-year-old has links to Blackpool as well as Manchester city centre.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 0161 856 6300.

Ruairi O’Donoghue is wanted for two burglaries and an attempted burglary (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)Ruairi O’Donoghue is wanted for two burglaries and an attempted burglary (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)
Information can also be reported online via the Greater Manchester Police website at https://www.gmp.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.