News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested

Man wanted as part of investigation into supply of heroin and crack cocaine has links to Blackburn

A man who is wanted by police as of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs has links to Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

Police want to speak to Arslan Raja as part of an investigation into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The 32-year-old has links to Blackburn.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email forcecontrolroo[email protected], quoting log number 192 of July 27, 2023.