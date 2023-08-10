Man wanted as part of investigation into supply of heroin and crack cocaine has links to Blackburn
A man who is wanted by police as of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs has links to Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
Police want to speak to Arslan Raja as part of an investigation into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
The 32-year-old has links to Blackburn.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email forcecontrolroo[email protected], quoting log number 192 of July 27, 2023.