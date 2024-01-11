Lancashire Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Blackburn to Accrington bus
A woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted on a busy bus in the middle of the day.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is wanted by police after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus travelling from Accrington to Blackburn.
Lancashire Police have issued a CCTV appeal after the woman, in her 30s, was molested on the 6A bus at around 12.35pm on November 13.
Police believe a number of passengers witnessed the incident and might be able to help with their investigation. Lancashire Police said enquiries have been ongoing for two months but the man has yet to be identified.
The force is appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or recognises the man in the CCTV image to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak with him in relation to an assault and a sexual touching offence.
"We were called around 12.35pm on November 13 following a report of an assault and sexual touching against a woman in her 30s on the 6A bus travelling towards Blackburn from Accrington.
"We’ve carried out enquiries since the report was made but are now asking for your help to identify the man pictured.
"We are also appealing for information, as we believe a number of people on the 6A bus may have witnessed the incident but have not yet come forward.
"If you are one of those people or know someone who was on the 6A bus that day, please do get in contact.
"If you recognise this man, or have any information that may help, please contact 101 quoting log 0657 of November 13, 2023."