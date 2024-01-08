Police want to speak to a man captured in CCTV footage on the night of the vandalism.

A vandal has caused around £10,000 in damage to the Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston.

Lancashire Police said the shopping centre was targeted on Friday, December 29 by a man who reportedly smashed one of its windows.

The force has issued an CCTV appeal and is asking for the public's help to identify a hooded man in the images.

A police spokesperson said: "Can you help us to identify the man in this image? We would like to speak to him in connection with criminal damage in Preston.

"We were called to the Fishergate Shopping Centre at around 1am on Friday, December 29, 2023 to reports a man had thrown items and kicked a window, causing around £10,000 worth of damage

"We appreciate that this is quite a grainy image but we think that someone will know this person, and we would like to speak to him because we think he may be able to help with our investigation."