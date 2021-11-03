Man wanted after spate of harassment incidents in Preston

Peter Wright, 39, from St Helens, is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order, say police.

He is also wanted in relation to "a significant number of incidents of harassment" which were reported in the Preston area in October.

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark hair and dark eyes.

He has known links to Preston, Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Blackpool and St Helens, Chorley,

Sgt Carmen Whittle, of Preston Police, said: "Peter is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order and several incidents of harassment which occurred last month.

"We are now asking anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be not to approach him but to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 01772 209702 or 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1308 of October 21.

