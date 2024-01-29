Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police responded to a number of burglaries at shops on Hough Lane in the early hours of Friday (January 26).

Officers on Monday (January 29) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also believed he could help them with their investigation into burglaries at Worden Park Café which also occurred last week.

Officers want to speak to this man following a spate of burglaries in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate that these images aren’t the best quality but we are hoping that someone may have some information about who this person is and may be able to recognise the distinctive clothing that he is wearing."

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0265 of January 26.

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.