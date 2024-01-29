Man wanted after spate of burglaries at shops on Hough Lane in Leyland
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police following a spate of burglaries at shops in Leyland.
Police responded to a number of burglaries at shops on Hough Lane in the early hours of Friday (January 26).
Officers on Monday (January 29) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incidents.
They also believed he could help them with their investigation into burglaries at Worden Park Café which also occurred last week.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate that these images aren’t the best quality but we are hoping that someone may have some information about who this person is and may be able to recognise the distinctive clothing that he is wearing."
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0265 of January 26.
Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.