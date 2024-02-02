Man wanted after 'large amount of fuel' stolen from petrol stations across East Lancashire
A man is wanted by police following a number of fuel thefts at petrol stations across East Lancashire.
A "large amount of fuel" has been stolen from garages across East Lancashire, police said.
Officers on Friday (February 2) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the thefts.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you recognise this man or car registration plate?
"The registration plate may be recognised or used on various makes and models of cars. "
If you recognise the man or see the registration plate in the area, call police on 101 quoting log number 0640 of January 25.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.