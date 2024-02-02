Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A "large amount of fuel" has been stolen from garages across East Lancashire, police said.

Officers on Friday (February 2) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the thefts.

Officers want to speak to his man following a number of fuel thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you recognise this man or car registration plate?

"The registration plate may be recognised or used on various makes and models of cars. "

If you recognise the man or see the registration plate in the area, call police on 101 quoting log number 0640 of January 25.