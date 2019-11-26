Man wanted after hundreds of pounds worth of luxury perfume is stolen from Lancaster shop

A man is wanted by police after allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from a shop in Lancaster.
Police are appealing for help to identify a man (pictured) who entered Look Fantastic in Dalton Square and took three bottles of perfume without paying.
The perfume, worth £110 per bottle, was taken on Saturday, October 26.
Police said the man was approached by a member of staff, but he pushed her away, causing an injury.
If you can help identify the man, please email police on 5135@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log ref LC.20191029.0776 .