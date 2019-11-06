Man wanted after escaping from police in Preston

Have your say

Preston Police are searching for a man in his 20s after he escaped from their custody.

Joshua Corey, 26, pictured, is wanted after escaping lawful custody as officers attempted to arrest him.

A public appeal was last night (Tuesday, November 5) launched to help find the man.

Officers also want to speak to Corey regarding a number of offences which have occurred in the Ashton area of Preston over the "last few weeks" where shops in Larches and Savick have been targeted.

Corey is described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall, slim build, with a shaved head and a pierced left ear.

If you have any information about Corey’s whereabouts, please call Lancashire Police's control room on 101, quoting log 224 of 04/11/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

In an emergency, or to report a crime in progress, call 999.