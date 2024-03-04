News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man wanted after commercial and residential burglary in South Ribble found hiding in loft

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a commercial and residential burglary in the South Ribble area on Monday morning.

The suspect was found in a loft after officers searched an address they believed he was hiding in.

A man wanted after a commercial and residential burglary in South Ribble was found hiding in loftA man wanted after a commercial and residential burglary in South Ribble was found hiding in loft
A man wanted after a commercial and residential burglary in South Ribble was found hiding in loft
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 38-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: " The pair remain in Preston custody and the investigations are ongoing.

"Thanks to the public for the invaluable information you provided."

Related topics:South RibbleChorleyInvestigationsSuspectPrestonSpokesmanLancashire Police