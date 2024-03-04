Man wanted after commercial and residential burglary in South Ribble found hiding in loft
A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a commercial and residential burglary in the South Ribble area on Monday morning.
The suspect was found in a loft after officers searched an address they believed he was hiding in.
A 38-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: " The pair remain in Preston custody and the investigations are ongoing.
"Thanks to the public for the invaluable information you provided."