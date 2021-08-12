Man wanted after car damaged in 'racially aggravated incident' in Lancashire
A man is being sought by police in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Bacup.
The incident occurred in Huttock End Lane between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday, July 21.
The victim, a man in his 40s, found his windscreen had been shattered after returning to his parked car.
Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 243 of July 22.
You can also report it online by clicking HERE.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
