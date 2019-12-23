Man wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham during five-year sentence for burglary

Have your say

A man is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham during five-year sentence for burglary



Jimmy Connors, 30, is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham on December 19.

He is described as 5ft 5in tall, medium build, blue eyes and light brown hair with scars on his right ankle and left eyebrow.

He speaks with an Irish accent.

Connors was sentenced to five years imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court last year for burglary with intent to steal.

His last known address was Cottingley Spring Caravan Park in Leeds and he has links to Yorkshire and Cleveland.

Connors is described as 5ft 5intall, medium build, blue eyes andlight brown hair with scars on his right ankle and left eyebrow. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone who sees Jimmy or has any information about where he might be should contact police on 101, quoting log 1363 of December 19.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with any sightings.