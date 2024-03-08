Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street at approximately 2.40am on August 12, 2022.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he died two days later.

Jack Jermy-Doyle died after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, was later charged with manslaughter.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court for trial on Monday.

A second man - Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston - also previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.