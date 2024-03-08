Man to stand trial for manslaughter of Jack Jermy-Doyle who died following Preston assault

Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital following an attack in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT
Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street at approximately 2.40am on August 12, 2022.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he died two days later.

Jack Jermy-Doyle died after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Jack Jermy-Doyle died after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Jack Jermy-Doyle died after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, was later charged with manslaughter.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court for trial on Monday.

A second man - Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston - also previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

