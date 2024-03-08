Man to stand trial for manslaughter of Jack Jermy-Doyle who died following Preston assault
Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital following an attack in Preston.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street at approximately 2.40am on August 12, 2022.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he died two days later.
His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court for trial on Monday.
A second man - Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston - also previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.
He will be sentenced at a later date.