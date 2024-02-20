Man to appear in court as part of investigation into historic Oswaldtwistle sex offences
A man is to appear in court in connection with allegations of historic sexual offences against teenage girls in Lancashire.
Mark Bocker has been summonsed to appear at court as part of an investigation into the allegations, which are believed to have taken place in Oswaldtwistle.
The four allegations date between 2007 and 2016 and involve teenage girls.
Bocker, 63, of Gorse Lane, Formby, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court at a date to be confirmed.
If you or anybody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.