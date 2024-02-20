Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is to appear in court in connection with allegations of historic sexual offences against teenage girls in Lancashire.

Mark Bocker has been summonsed to appear at court as part of an investigation into the allegations, which are believed to have taken place in Oswaldtwistle.

A man is to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court in connection with allegations of historic sexual offences

The four allegations date between 2007 and 2016 and involve teenage girls.

Bocker, 63, of Gorse Lane, Formby, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court at a date to be confirmed.