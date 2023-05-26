News you can trust since 1886
Man to appear at Preston Magistrates Court charged with rape, assault and witness intimidation

Lancashire Police have charged a 32-year-old man with rape and assault in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th May 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read

Tanveer Hussain, formerly from Skelmersdale but now living in Manchester, was arrested on Wednesday (May 24) in relation to offences allegedly committed earlier this month.

Hussain has been charged with two offences of rape of a woman aged over 16, assault causing actual bodily harm and witness intimidation.

He has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (May 26).

