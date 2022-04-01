Man throws beer bottle at train conductor's head at Buckshaw Parkway railway station

A beer bottle was thrown at a train conductor's head at Buckshaw Parkway railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 1st April 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:20 pm

A train conductor asked two men to get off the service after they were caught travelling without tickets on Thursday morning (March 31).

The men left the service at Buckshaw Parkway railway station after initially refusing to get off.

As they exited the train, one of the men threw a beer bottle which hit the guard on the head.

British Transport Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A train conductor was assaulted at Buckshaw Parkway railway station. (Credit: Google)