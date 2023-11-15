News you can trust since 1886
Man throws away 250 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine before jumping out of window in Preston

A man threw away 250 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine before jumping out of a window during a police raid in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
Officers attended an address in Ribbleton Lane at around 9.15am on Monday (November 13).

A man threw approximately 250 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine out of an upstairs window as police arrived.

He then jumped out of the window himself and ran off.

Officers seized the heroine and crack cocaine as well as more drugs, drug paraphernalia and around £2,000 in cash found inside the property.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’d now very much like a catch-up with the man who fled the address without so much as a hello or an offer of a brew.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

“Drugs are a blight on our communities but we hope these seizures send a message we will not stand for this type of criminality in Lancashire.”

The raid was part of Operation Warrior which aims to disrupt organised crime in the county.