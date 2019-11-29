Man taken to hospital with chest injuries after crash in Red Scar

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Red Scar.

The man, aged in his 30s, was injured in a crash in Longridge Road at 11.14am (November 29).

The collision involved two vehicles, but only one of the drivers has been injured.

The man is being treated for chest and facial injuries. No arrests have been made.

One ambulance attended the scene and Longridge Road was closed whilst police investigated.

Stagecoach suspended its bus service between Red Scar and Grimsargh due to the road closure. A shuttle service was provided between Grimsargh and Longridge before the road re-opened at around 1.30pm.