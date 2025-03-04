Man taken to hospital after Preston pub assault at Hogarths in Church Street

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked in a pub toilet in Preston.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of an assault inside Hogarths, Church Street at around 5.20pm yesterday.

A man in his 60s was found with cuts to his face and head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss our daily Lancashire Post newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP.

Police were called to Hogarths in Church Street, Preston on Monday afternoon (March 3)Police were called to Hogarths in Church Street, Preston on Monday afternoon (March 3)
Police were called to Hogarths in Church Street, Preston on Monday afternoon (March 3) | William Matthews

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 5.20pm yesterday (Monday, March 3) to reports of an assault at a pub on Church Street in Preston.

“Officers attended and a man in his 60s was treated at hospital for cuts to the head and face.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 1008 of March 3.”

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice