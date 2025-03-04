A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked in a pub toilet in Preston.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of an assault inside Hogarths, Church Street at around 5.20pm yesterday.

A man in his 60s was found with cuts to his face and head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Hogarths in Church Street, Preston on Monday afternoon (March 3) | William Matthews

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 5.20pm yesterday (Monday, March 3) to reports of an assault at a pub on Church Street in Preston.

“Officers attended and a man in his 60s was treated at hospital for cuts to the head and face.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 1008 of March 3.”