Preston burglary suspect arrested after more than £13,000 stolen from homes in Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man suspected of a burglary spree in South Ribble has been arrested.
The 50-year-old is suspected of breaking into at least two homes in Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale, stealing cash and valuables worth more than £13,000, said Lancashire Police.
He was arrested this morning and taken into custody. The force said he is being questioned on suspicion of two burglaries, a theft and fraud by false representation.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “We were first called in February to reports that a man had falsely used a bank card belonging to an elderly woman, withdrawing around £400 from her account.
“On March 25, we were called to a burglary at an address in Penwortham.
“Watches, jewellery and electrical equipment worth around £12,000 were taken along with around £1,000 in cash.
“The occupants of the house disturbed a man who ran from the scene.
“This morning, a 50-year-old man from Preston was arrested by the South Residential Burglary team and is currently in custody being questioned on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling and fraud by false representation.”