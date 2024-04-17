Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suspected of a burglary spree in South Ribble has been arrested.

The 50-year-old is suspected of breaking into at least two homes in Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale, stealing cash and valuables worth more than £13,000, said Lancashire Police.

He was arrested this morning and taken into custody. The force said he is being questioned on suspicion of two burglaries, a theft and fraud by false representation.

A police spokesperson said: “We were first called in February to reports that a man had falsely used a bank card belonging to an elderly woman, withdrawing around £400 from her account.

“On March 25, we were called to a burglary at an address in Penwortham.

“Watches, jewellery and electrical equipment worth around £12,000 were taken along with around £1,000 in cash.

“On Monday, (April 15) we were called to an address in Walton-le-Dale.

“The occupants of the house disturbed a man who ran from the scene.