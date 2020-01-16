Man suffers 'serious injuries' after being dragged out of car and beaten with wooden bat in Farington

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries during a 'road rage attack' in Farington.



A man in his 40s was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa on Stanifield Lane at around 11.35am on Sunday (January 12).

The man suffered fractures to his nose and face, as well as a broken leg after he was dragged from his car. (Credit: JPress)

As he drove towards the traffic lights at the junction with Centurion Way, the man noticed a white Ford Transit van approaching from behind.

The driver of the van was beeping his horn and was driving close to the Corsa.

As the victim stopped at the traffic lights his car door was opened and he was dragged from the vehicle by two men.

He was attacked with a small wooden rounders bat suffering fractures to his nose and face, as well as a broken leg.

He had his wallet, mobile phone and a voucher for TK Maxx stolen during the assault.

Both men returned to the van before making off from the scene.

The driver was later treated at hospital.

Det Con Deborah Parkinson, of Chorley CID, said: “We are investigating a road rage attack in Farington which has left a man seriously injured.

“This was a vicious and unprovoked assault and we are appealing for information to help find those responsible.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident or the vehicles involved, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the relevant time and who may have captured any dash cam footage of what took place. We would also urge anyone with relevant CCTV footage to come forward."

One of the attackers is described as having ginger hair.

Detectives are appealing for information and are urging anyone who saw what happened, or who might have dashboard mounted camera footage of the incident, to come forward.

If you have any information, call police on (01257) 246182 or email 3935@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1434 of January 12.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.