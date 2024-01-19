News you can trust since 1886
Man suffers fractured skull and brain bleed after 'large-scale violent disorder' breaks out in Preston

A man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after 'large-scale violent disorder' broke out in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Large-scale violent disorder broke out in the city centre at around 4am on December 3, 2023.

A man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain during the fight.

Two men were later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

Officers want to speak to these three men after 'violent disorder' broke out in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to these three men after 'violent disorder' broke out in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to these three men after 'violent disorder' broke out in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Friday (January 19) released CCTV images of the men they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We acknowledge that the images aren't of the sharpest quality, but we think people will recognise the three men.

"If you recognise any of the three men or have information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0202 of December 3, 2023 – or email [email protected]."

