The incident occurred outside Popworld in Church Street at around 1am on Sunday, May 8.

On Wednesday (May 25), detectives released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

A few hours later, police confirmed the man had been identified.

“Thank you to everyone who helped share our appeals for information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0605 of May 14.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.