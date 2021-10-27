Man still wanted after Bamber Bridge assault
A man remains wanted by police after an assault in Bamber Bridge in September.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:27 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:30 am
Police are continuing to appeal for help to find Simon Long, 41, who is wanted in connection with the attack on Thursday, September 30.
Long, from Southport, is described as 5ft 6in of medium build with light brown hair and a ginger coloured beard.
He has links to Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Southport and Bolton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1474 of September 30.
You can also give information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.