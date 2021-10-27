Man still wanted after Bamber Bridge assault

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find Simon Long, 41, who is wanted in connection with the attack on Thursday, September 30.

Long, from Southport, is described as 5ft 6in of medium build with light brown hair and a ginger coloured beard.

He has links to Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Southport and Bolton.

Simon Long, 41, is wanted after an assault in Bamber Bridge on September 30

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1474 of September 30.