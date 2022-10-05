Man spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ in Buckshaw Village as investigation launched and police patrols stepped up
A police investigation was launched following reports a man had been seen “acting suspiciously” in Buckshaw Village.
The man has been seen around the Central Avenue, Dawson Lane and Old Worden Avenue areas between the hours of 8am and 10am in recent days.
No further details were released about the nature of the suspicious activity, but police said patrols have been stepped up.
“We know that this will be causing some concerns for local residents,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
Most Popular
“Our officers will be actively targeting the areas to provide reassurance. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.
“Investigations into these reports are very much ongoing.”
Read More
Officers said they would like to hear from anyone who may have information or CCTV footage which may be able to help them with their enquiries.
Residents were also urged to call 101 or email [email protected] if they “come across anything that appears suspicious”.
If you suspect you are in immediate danger, call 999.