Man sought by police after hate crime reported on train travelling between Chorley and Preston
A man is being sought by police following reports anti-Semitic remarks were made on a train in Lancashire.
The incident occurred after a woman boarded a train at Chorley and sat down in front of two men.
The woman said around five minutes later she heard one of the men making anti-Semitic comments as he talked on his mobile phone.
He put his phone away when he noticed the woman looking at him before making anti-Semitic threats and using foul language.
The woman and the two men got off the train at Preston railway station.
Officers later released a CCTV image of a man they believed could help with their investigation.
If you recognise him, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300151091.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.