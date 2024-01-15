A man is being sought by police following reports anti-Semitic remarks were made on a train in Lancashire.

The incident occurred after a woman boarded a train at Chorley and sat down in front of two men.

The woman said around five minutes later she heard one of the men making anti-Semitic comments as he talked on his mobile phone.

He put his phone away when he noticed the woman looking at him before making anti-Semitic threats and using foul language.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a hate crime onboard a train in Lancashire (Credit: British Transport Police)

The woman and the two men got off the train at Preston railway station.

Officers later released a CCTV image of a man they believed could help with their investigation.

If you recognise him, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300151091.