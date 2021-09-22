Man slashed in the face and beaten by thugs in Preston
A man was left battered and bleeding in the street after being attacked by a pair of thugs in Preston last night (Tuesday, September 21).
Police and an ambulance were called to Waterloo Terrace, off Waterloo Road in Ashton, after the man was left lying in the road after the assault at around 11pm.
The man suffered a number of slash wounds to his face and arms and was left with severe swelling to one eye.
He was treated at the scene by ambulance crews but refused hospital treatment and was seen walking away after an initial investigation by police officers.
His two attackers made off from the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made at this stage.
Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way to identify the men.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 11pm last night (Tuesday, September 21) to the report that a man had been attacked by two men outside an address on Waterloo Terrace, Preston.
"He suffered a cut to the face but his injuries are not believed to be serious. The men made off and an investigation is underway."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1769 of September 21.
