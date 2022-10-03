Man set to be sentenced after Heysham house explosion which killed toddler
A man is due to be sentenced following a gas explosion at a house in Heysham in which toddler George Hinds died.
In December 2021 Darren Greenham, 45, of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with manslaughter, theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.
In August 2022 Darren Greenham appeared before Judge Robert Altham, The Honorary Recorder of Preston, and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter, theft and criminal damage offences.
As things stand, the case will be opened on October 4 and Darren Greenham will be sentenced on October 5.
The sentencing is in relation to Operation Kelton, the fatal gas explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham on May 16, 2021, which killed toddler George Arthur Hinds.