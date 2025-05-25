Man set to appear in court following reports of burglaries in Burnley
Officers at Burnley and Padiham Police have confirmed that a man has charged following reports of burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the Stoops/Rossendale Road areas of Burnley.
On Saturday, May 24, police arrested 44-year-old Wayne Roberts in connection with the reports.
Roberts, of no fixed abode, has since been interviewed and charged with one offence of burglary and three offences of interference with a motor vehicle.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates on Monday morning (May 26).
Following the charges, Inspector Matt Plummer, from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Those who commit offences such as burglary and theft from members of the community will be robustly targeted by my team, as they cause misery and upset to those people who work hard for their possessions.
“I would urge anyone who is victim to such an offence to report it to us in order that we can track down those responsible.”
