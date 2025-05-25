Man set to appear in court following reports of burglaries in Burnley

A man is set to appear before magistrates after being charged by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers at Burnley and Padiham Police have confirmed that a man has charged following reports of burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the Stoops/Rossendale Road areas of Burnley.

On Saturday, May 24, police arrested 44-year-old Wayne Roberts in connection with the reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Burnley. | Other 3rd Party

Roberts, of no fixed abode, has since been interviewed and charged with one offence of burglary and three offences of interference with a motor vehicle.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates on Monday morning (May 26).

Following the charges, Inspector Matt Plummer, from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Those who commit offences such as burglary and theft from members of the community will be robustly targeted by my team, as they cause misery and upset to those people who work hard for their possessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would urge anyone who is victim to such an offence to report it to us in order that we can track down those responsible.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.