Man's body found in popular Lancashire woodland nature reserve

A man's body has been discovered in a popular Lancashire nature reserve.

Police were called to Foxhill Bank Nature Reserve in Oswaldtwistle at 7.35am on Sunday (June 16) after the body was found in woodlands.

The discovery was made by a member of the public who came across the body after venturing into the woods with their dog.

Police said the body is believed to be a man aged in his 20s.

A police spokesman said: "We attended and sadly found the body of a man aged in his 20s.

"His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner."

If you need someone to talk to, you can call Samaritans for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 116 123.