A man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in Accrington town centre attack this weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Saturday (April 12) following reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted.

He had suffered 'multiple stab wounds' and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a 'serious but stable condition'.

Officers believe the man sustained the injuries following an 'earlier altercation' between the victim and a number of men at around 3.25am.

The assault is believed to have happened in the Eagle Street, Ormerod Street and Scaitcliffe Street areas of Accrington at around 3.25am on Saturday (April 12) | Google

Three people – aged 18, 20 and 23 - have been arrested and remain in custody at this time. Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

They are especially looking to speak to people in the Eagle Street, Ormerod Street and Scaitcliffe Street areas where it is believed the assault took place. Police also want to speak to any taxi drivers who may have been 'going about their business' at the time.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area as the investigation continues.

"We'd ask anyone with any information to approach our officers, who will be happy to assist, or alternatively the public can call 101 quoting log 0240 of April 12 to pass information to us."