Police were called to Owen Road in Skerton at around 8.05pm, where the victim had been approached by a man who was reportedly holding a knife.

The offender demanded the man’s wallet and, during an altercation, the victim suffered a hand injury.

The attacker then made off from the scene.

A man was robbed outside a takeaway in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the incident which might help can contact police on 101 quoting log 1236 of October 2.

This is the latest in a series of robberies on men in the city centre.

On Saturday, two teenage boys were shaken up after beeing robbed by three balaclava-clad men near Lancaster railway station.