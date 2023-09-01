News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Man robbed at knifepoint after stopping to help woman standing in middle of Chorley road

A man was robbed at knifepoint after he stopped to help a woman who was standing in the middle of a road in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:22 BST

The victim was driving along Chorley Old Road when he saw a woman standing in the middle of the road at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, August 30.

He stopped to ask if she needed assistance, at which point two men appeared and threatened him with knives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They took his phone while the woman leaned into the car and took his wallet and a small amount of loose change.

A man was robbed at knifepoint after he stopped to help a woman in ChorleyA man was robbed at knifepoint after he stopped to help a woman in Chorley
A man was robbed at knifepoint after he stopped to help a woman in Chorley
Most Popular

One of the men then punched the victim in the head before they fled the scene.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of robbery around an hour later following an investigation.

They were:

- a 40-year-old woman from Chorley

- a 37-year-old man from Chorley

- a 41-year-old man from Preston

They were later bailed following further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 1223 of August 30.