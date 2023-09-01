The victim was driving along Chorley Old Road when he saw a woman standing in the middle of the road at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, August 30.

He stopped to ask if she needed assistance, at which point two men appeared and threatened him with knives.

They took his phone while the woman leaned into the car and took his wallet and a small amount of loose change.

One of the men then punched the victim in the head before they fled the scene.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of robbery around an hour later following an investigation.

They were:

- a 40-year-old woman from Chorley

- a 37-year-old man from Chorley

- a 41-year-old man from Preston

They were later bailed following further enquiries.