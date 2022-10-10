Man punched and robbed by two men on Lancaster street

Police are investigating the robbery on South Road, Lancaster by the Pointer roundabout at 6.30am on Sunday, October 9.

The two robbery suspects approached the lone victim who was on his way home and demanded money.

There has then been a short chase where they have punched the man and taken his wallet containing £40 cash.

Pointer roundabout in Lancaster where the robbery took place. Picture from Google Street View.

It is believed the suspects came from the direction of Greaves Road.

The men were described as 1: white male, 5'6, dark brown hair, short brown beard, wearing a black t shirt and black pants and 2: male white, 6'' , black zip up hooded top with a white ski mask with a red mark around the mouth area of the mask and black pants.

Police said the men may have also approached another member of the public just prior to the incident on Greaves Road where they have demanded money but have then left the scene.

Were you in this area around this time, did you see these men, or were you driving through this area and have dash cam footage?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If so contact police on either 101 and quote LC-20221009-0302 or email [email protected]