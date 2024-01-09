Man pulls down woman's trousers and underwear during sexual assault in Rawtenstall
A man pulled down a woman's underwear and trousers in Rawtenstall, prompting police to launch a CCTV appeal.
The victim was walking along Grange Road when she was approached from behind by the suspect shortly after 6.30pm on Monday (January 8).
The man proceeded to pull down her trousers and underwear before walking away towards Grange Crescent
He did not speak to the victim.
Officers said the victim was left shocked by the incident but was not physically hurt.
Detectives on Tuesday (January 9) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
"We need your help to find out who this man is," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"If you think you know him, please call us on 999 quoting log 1032 of January 8 or email [email protected]."