A man pulled down a woman's underwear and trousers in Rawtenstall, prompting police to launch a CCTV appeal.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Rawtenstall (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim was walking along Grange Road when she was approached from behind by the suspect shortly after 6.30pm on Monday (January 8).

The man proceeded to pull down her trousers and underwear before walking away towards Grange Crescent

He did not speak to the victim.

Officers said the victim was left shocked by the incident but was not physically hurt.

Detectives on Tuesday (January 9) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

"We need your help to find out who this man is," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.