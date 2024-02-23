Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Dodds was found dead in a flat after officers were called to an address on Redcar Road shortly before 11am on September 21, 2023.

A post-mortem examination established that the 51-year-old died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

Alexander Hindley, of Redcar Road, Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of Alison's murder four days later.

A post-mortem established that Alison died as a result of multiple serious injuries (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 35-year-old stood in the dock at Preston Crown Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to murder.

Following yesterday's guilty plea, Judge Simon Medland KC remanded Hindley back into custody to be sentenced on March 18.

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police's Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Hindley is a dangerous and nasty individual who reigned down the most appalling level of violence on Alison before her death.

Alexander Hindley pleaded guilty to her murder (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I welcome the guilty plea and it is a reflection of the overwhelming amount of evidence gathered against Hindley by our dedicated investigation team."

Paying tribute to Alison, her family said they were "shook up and upset that Alison has died in this way."