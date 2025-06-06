A hit and run driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a baby after he knocked down a pregnant woman in Bamber Bridge.

Ashir Shahid, 20, of Windsor Road, Walton le Dale, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the tragic mum-to-be when he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (June 4, 2025).

The fatal collision happened in Station Road, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, September 29 last year.

The zebra crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge where a pregnant woman in her 30 was seriously injured in a hit and run on Sunday, September 29. Sadly, her baby later died after an emergency birth in hospital. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

The woman, aged in her 30s and from Bamber Bridge, was walking across a zebra crossing when she was struck by a car driving towards Preston.

The driver fled the scene and left the heavily pregnant woman seriously injured in the road. She was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery to have her baby boy delivered, but he later died in hospital.

The woman is still recovering from her injuries after a lengthy stay in hospital.

Ashir Shahid, 20, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a baby boy by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to the child's pregnant mother | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police launched an investigation to trace the hit and run driver, and 20-year-old Shahid was arrested and subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 16-year-old boy, from Walton le Dale, appeared in the dock alongside Shahid on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to assisting the driver.

Shahid was remanded into custody to be sentenced on August 14 at the same court. The 16-year-old will be sentenced at the same time.