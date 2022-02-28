District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Andrew Phimister (53) uses the block at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe as his place of rest.

However it had become so cold and wet there that Phimister committed criminal damage to a police station window in order to get a night in the cells .

Phimister admitted criminal damage and he was given a one year community punishment with 20 rehabilitation days.