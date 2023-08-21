Man left with broken jaw after being punched by unknown person in Chorley
A man was left with a broken jaw after he was punched by an unknown person in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:48 BST
The victim, a man in his 30s, was punched by an unknown man in Market Street at around 7pm on Saturday, July 29.
Police on Monday (August 21) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 0494 of August 1
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.