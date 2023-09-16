Watch more videos on Shots!

Preston Police would like to speak to the three men, and the woman pictured in connection with a serious assault in Florianas on Glovers Court on Sunday, June 4 at around 4am.

DC Joanna Crichton said: “This is an assault that has left a man with significant facial injuries.

"If you witnessed this, or recognise the people pictured, I would encourage you to get in contact with us.”

