Man left with a broken jaw following serious assault in Florianas, Preston
Police are appealing for information after a man was left with a broken jaw in Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
Preston Police would like to speak to the three men, and the woman pictured in connection with a serious assault in Florianas on Glovers Court on Sunday, June 4 at around 4am.
DC Joanna Crichton said: “This is an assault that has left a man with significant facial injuries.
"If you witnessed this, or recognise the people pictured, I would encourage you to get in contact with us.”
If you have any information, contact 101 or [email protected] quoting log 0238 of June 6.