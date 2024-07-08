Man kicked in head multiple times during attack in Accrington town centre

A man was kicked in the head multiple times during an attack in Accrington.

He was assaulted on Church Street at around 10:30pm on Saturday, July 6.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify him as they want to “check on his welfare”.

A man was kicked in the head multiple times during an attack on Church Street in Accrington (Credit: Google)A man was kicked in the head multiple times during an attack on Church Street in Accrington (Credit: Google)
A man was kicked in the head multiple times during an attack on Church Street in Accrington (Credit: Google) | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe he is called Daniel.

“He is the victim of the assault, he is not a suspect in any part of this investigation.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1371 of July 6.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

