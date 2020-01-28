Man jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Wymott near Leyland

A man who smuggled illicit street drugs into a Lancashire prison has been jailed for two years.

Preston Crown Court heard Sean Cook, of Windfield Green, Liverpool, Merseyside, tried to bring cannabis into HMP Wymott near Leyland on May 12 last year.

HMP Wymott

READ MORE: New X-ray at HMP Preston to scan for drugs, weapons and mobile phones smuggled into jail



The 48-year-old also admitted bringing heroin into the jail on the same date, and pleaded guilty to a further charge of smuggling cocaine.

Tackling smuggling is a constant battle at the category C jail, which opened in 1979 and accommodates both sex offenders and mainstream Category C offenders.