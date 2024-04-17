Preston drug debt collector raped woman inside city flat while armed with hammer
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been jailed for 15 years after raping a woman in Preston.
Nathan Byrne was attempting to collect a drug debt from the victim’s friend when he subjected the woman to the horrific ordeal at a flat in August 2021.
Byrne had turned up at the victim’s home looking for her friend and demanded to be let inside.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
He became aggressive and picked up a hammer which had been inside the property.
The woman offered to take Byrne to her friend’s flat, with Byrne promising her that he would let her go if she did so.
They went to her friend’s flat, but it was there that Byrne raped her several times, with him still in possession of the hammer throughout the attack.
She described his behaviour as “very changeable”, with him at times becoming extremely violent and threatening.
Byrne, 24, of Glebe Close, Preston, was found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court in March of six offences of rape and one offence of causing a person to engage in sexual activity. He had denied the charges.
He appeared for sentence before Judge Phillip Parry last Friday (April 12) and was given a 15-year prison sentence.
Byrne will have to serve a minimum of two thirds of that term, and he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.
“His actions were nothing short of disgusting”
Det Con Rachel Scott of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a prolonged and sustained attack against an extremely vulnerable woman during which Nathan Byrne subjected her to a horrific ordeal and justice has now caught up with him.
“His actions were nothing short of disgusting.
“The victim had to relive her ordeal when she gave evidence in court at the trial, and she showed great bravery in doing that.
“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to come forward, we will investigate thoroughly and seek to bring to justice those who commit such offences.”