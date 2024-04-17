Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for 15 years after raping a woman in Preston.

Nathan Byrne was attempting to collect a drug debt from the victim’s friend when he subjected the woman to the horrific ordeal at a flat in August 2021.

Nathan Byrne, 24, of Glebe Close, Preston, was found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court of six offences of rape and one offence of causing a person to engage in sexual activity

Byrne had turned up at the victim’s home looking for her friend and demanded to be let inside.

He became aggressive and picked up a hammer which had been inside the property.

The woman offered to take Byrne to her friend’s flat, with Byrne promising her that he would let her go if she did so.

They went to her friend’s flat, but it was there that Byrne raped her several times, with him still in possession of the hammer throughout the attack.

She described his behaviour as “very changeable”, with him at times becoming extremely violent and threatening.

He appeared for sentence before Judge Phillip Parry last Friday (April 12) and was given a 15-year prison sentence.

Byrne will have to serve a minimum of two thirds of that term, and he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

“His actions were nothing short of disgusting”

Det Con Rachel Scott of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a prolonged and sustained attack against an extremely vulnerable woman during which Nathan Byrne subjected her to a horrific ordeal and justice has now caught up with him.

“His actions were nothing short of disgusting.

“The victim had to relive her ordeal when she gave evidence in court at the trial, and she showed great bravery in doing that.