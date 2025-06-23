A man has been jailed after brutally raping two women on the streets of Blackburn.

Slawomir Klimek, 33, was jailed for 22 years for the horrific attacks after he was found guilty at Preston Crown Court last week.

Lancashire Police described him as a “dangerous predator” who raped two women in a two week period - and continued to rape one of his victims as she screamed for help, and later played dead, in a desperate attempt to get him to stop.

After the vicious, sustained assault, Klimek then casually walked away from the scene.

First attack

On November 29, 2024, Klimek approached a woman in her 30s on Throstle Street in Blackburn. He gripped hold of her coat and hit her in the face. He then held her by the throat, and raped her. As he left, he threatened the victim.

Second attack

Exactly two weeks later, on December 13, Klimek approached a second woman, hit her to the face, and raped her, leaving her in and out of consciousness as he continued to assault and rape her. The woman screamed for help and attempted to fight back.

An investigation was launched after police received the report of the second incident on December 13. During that investigation, officers received a second report of the offence in November.

Klimek was arrested, and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged. Following a trial at Preston Crown court, he was found guilty of two counts of the rape of a woman and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Klimek, 33, of Ingleb Close, Blackburn was sentenced to 10 years for the first count, and 12 years for the second. These sentences will run consecutively, totalling to 22 years, and Klimek will be required to serve at least two thirds of that sentence.

“Lying, vicious, coward”

DC Hannah Tofalos said: “First and foremost, I and my team want to praise the victims for their incredible strength and bravery throughout the judicial process. We want to thank them for putting their trust in us to investigate their reports and bring Klimek to justice.

“I welcome the significant sentence handed down this week, and hope that the victims can now begin to move forward with their lives, knowing that Klimek is behind bars.

“Klimek is a dangerous man. He raped, threatened and assaulted two women for his own abhorrent sexual desires. Even as one of the women screamed for help then played dead in attempt to get him to stop, he continued to rape and assault her.

“The judge described Klimek as a “lying, vicious, coward” in his sentencing remarks, and I can only echo that sentiment. Klimek carried out a sustained and brutal attack on one of his victims, before casually walking away from the scene. He is a sexual predator, who chose to attack his victims in the horrific way he did.

“I want to send a message today. If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please get in contact with us. We will listen to your report, we will treat it with the sensitivity it deserves, we will carry out a thorough investigation and we will do all we can to get you justice.”

You can make a report on 101, or online here: Report an Incident - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online