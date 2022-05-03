Police were called after Mr Newton was found with serious head injuries in Worsley Court on February 13, 2020.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on February 14.

Nathan Scott Williams, 32, was arrested the day after Mr Newton was found and later charged with his murder.

Williams stood trial in 2021 accused of Mr Newton’s murder, but the jury was discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict.

On January 17, Williams pleaded guilty to Mr Newton’s manslaughter when he appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court.

Williams, of Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, was subsequently jailed for 12 years and four months for manslaughter on Tuesday (May 3).

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson said: “This senseless violence has cost a loving family man his life first and foremost my thoughts remain with Stuart Newton and all those who knew and loved him.

Nathan Scott Williams, 32, has been jailed for 12 years and four months for killing 65-year-old Stuart Newton in Oswaldtwistle. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“I was pleased Williams eventually took responsibility for his reckless actions earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“I am pleased Stuart’s family have now achieved some form of justice and seen the killer of their loved one given a significant custodial sentence.”

Williams and Mr Newton had been socialising with others at a property in Worsley Court in the early hours of February 13, 2020.

Police said the atmosphere was jovial at first, but this changed after Mr Newton mistakenly directed a comment regarding childcare arrangements towards the defendant.

Stuart Newton died in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Worsley Court.

Both men left the property at this point and a short time later witnesses reported hearing Williams shouting: “I’ve hit him.”

Mr Newton was subsequently found lying on the ground with serious head injuries.

When Williams was challenged about attacking Mr Newton a short time later, he said: “I didn’t mean it.”

Mr Newton was taken to hospital with multiple facial fractures and a bleed on the brain, but was sadly pronounced dead on February 14.

The cause of Mr Newton’s death was later discovered to be blunt head trauma.

Williams told police that Mr Newton had fallen but claimed he had not seen it happen.

He was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent on February 14.

Two days later, officers recovered a text message that Williams had sent to a friend on February 13.

In the text, Williams said he said he would have to hide for a while because he had either killed Mr Newton or put him into a coma.

Forensic officers also recovered spots of Mr Newton’s blood from trainers belonging to Williams.

In his police interview Williams accepted socialising at the property in Worsley Court but said he had drunk two litres of vodka and did not remember what had happened.

“The level of violence dished out by Williams was completely unacceptable and in no way proportionate to anything Stuart may have said or done,” Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson added.

“I and the family would like to thank our colleagues in the CPS and the prosecution barristers Mr Ford and Miss Appleton for their work in bringing Williams to justice.”

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Newton’s family said: “Stuart Newton, beloved husband, father and grandfather, taken too soon at the age of 65.

"An engineer by trade Stuart was an intelligent, hardworking man who led a full life.

“As well as his work he enjoyed cooking, doing his crosswords and watching the cricket, snooker and football.

"He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren going on walks and exploring nature, he enjoyed regular holidays with his wife Susan, he was a father to turn to for anything we needed and he was loved by all who knew him best.

“We miss him dearly and he is forever in our thoughts. We have our memories and they will last forever.

“We hope you can now Rest In Peace until we all meet again.

“As a family we would like to thank all of the Investigation and Prosecution teams particularly Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson and Andrew Ford QC for the justice that has been served today, their hard work and dedication has been second to none.

“We would also like to thank our liaison officers who have supported us all throughout.

“Finally now, after two years, we can start to grieve knowing that justice has been served.”

Katie Marsden Senior Crown Prosecutor for North West CPS said: “This is a tragic case involving the unnecessary death of a 65-year-old man.

“Nathan Williams assaulted Stewart Newton following a brief verbal argument. Sadly Mr Newton received significant head injuries from which he never recovered and he died in hospital the following day.